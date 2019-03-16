Snowboarder from Vallejo found dead at Tahoe ski resort

A Vallejo man who was reported missing was found dead Wednesday at the Northstar California Resort in North Lake Tahoe, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Danieson Crowder, 40, had gone snowboarding alone on Monday before being reported missing two days later, according to a sheriff’s office social media post.
The sheriff’s office said Northstar ski patrol found Crowder in a tree well the same day he was reported missing.
A person on Facebook who identified Crowder as his son said that Crowder had gone to Northstar to snowboard for the day and was reported missing after he did not return home.
