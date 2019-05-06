Group of international journalists, influencers to visit California’s Gold Country

Visit California has brought 30 media professionals from 14 different countries to the capitol region on a road trip highlighting California Gold Rush history on Highway 49, which started Sunday.

Visit California invited the international journalists, bloggers and influencers on the road trip – called the Gold Rush Rally – in order to bring attention to the Gold Country and to celebrate California’s reputation as a road trip destination, the group said in a news release Friday.

“The Gold Rush Rally will showcase the natural beauty, culinary excellence, historical charm and outdoor adventures that today’s pioneers can encounter on a journey through California Gold Country,” Visit California President and CEO Caroline Beteta said in the release.

The group of international journalists and influencers started the road trip at the California State Railroad Museum and embarked on the 5-day-trip.