Deputies searching for suspect after car involved in homicide crashes near Hughson

Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a car believed to be connected to a homicide in San Joaquin County hit a pole near Hughson and the driver ran away.

According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras, a Patterson traffic officer on his way to work came upon it the crash site, in the 8200 block of Keyes Road, shortly after 6 a.m. The location is near Keyes and Berkeley Avenue.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a Hispanic male in his late 20s run away from the car. They said he was carrying a gun.

Information on the California Highway Patrol’s website said the car involved is believed to be related to a homicide from San Joaquin County. Letras would not confirm that but authorities said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office took the car as evidence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A perimeter was set up for about three hours while authorities searched for the man. He was not found and was reported seen outside of the perimeter; authorities took down the roadblocks about 9:15 a.m.

We will have more on this story later today.