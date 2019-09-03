Kaiser Modesto nurse, his family among dozens killed in diving boat fire

Divers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Dive Team prepare to search for a second day for missing people following a dive boat fire off Southern California’s coast that killed dozens sleeping below deck, in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. AP Photo by Christian Monterrosa

A nurse who worked at Kaiser hospitals in Modesto and Manteca and four of his family members are among the dozens of victims of a fire on a dive boat off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Sacramento TV station KCRA reported that Michael Quitasol, his three adult daughters and his wife are among those presumed dead after the fire broke out on the Conception dive boat early Monday morning and sank near Santa Cruz Island.

A Kaiser Permanente spokeswoman confirmed that Michael Quitasol worked as a registered nurse at the Kaiser hospitals in Modesto and Manteca, his wife Fernisa Sison worked as a registered nurse at Kaiser medical offices in Stockton, and Quitasol’s daughter Evan Solano Quitasol was a former Kaiser nurse.

“On behalf of Kaiser Permanente, we are so saddened by the tragic deaths of our colleagues Fernisa Sison, Michael Quitasol and Evan Quitasol, along with all those aboard the Conception,” Corwin Harper, senior vice president and area manager at Kaiser Permanente Central Valley, said in a statement issued to media. “Our sympathies are with their family and friends at this time. We are providing support to those at Kaiser Permanente who are affected by this loss.”

The three were also with Michael Quitasol’s other two daughters, Nicole Storm Solano Quitasol and Angela Rose Solano Quitasol, a family member told KCRA. Most of the family lived in Stockton, according to the TV station.

The bodies of 20 people had been recovered as of Tuesday morning and 14 others are presumed dead.