Sacramento gun shop stirs outrage amid string of nationwide bombing attempts

Sacramento Black Rifle, a Citrus Heights-based guns and ammunition store, made a controversial Facebook post Wednesday morning depicting a bomb nestled in a mailbox after a series of pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democrats and news organizations across the country this week.
The gun shop accompanied the clip art mail bomb image with an emoji-laden caption imploring the reader to “Have a (bomb) day,” followed by a laughing face.
The post caught traction online, eliciting over 100 reactions on Facebook. Most commenters played along, with many adding their own memes.
However, some users on Sacramento’s Reddit page recommended alternative outlets in the area to purchase firearms for those who don’t want to support Sacramento Black Rifle.
“I can’t stand Sac Black Rifle for this reason, they’ve always been like this and make the rest of us look bad,” Reddit user bnb5550 commented.
Sacramento Black Rifle followed up with another Facebook post a few hours later, saying “Man we got a lot of haters here today,” followed by an expletive-rich directive for their “haters” to unfollow their page and refrain from reporting posts “that hurt your feelers.”
The gun shop has made controversial Facebook posts in the past, cracking a joke about Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Native American heritage earlier in October, and expressing disappointment that they didn’t see anyone get pepper sprayed shortly after a downtown Black Lives Matter protest in September.
Comments