Stolen laptop prompts data breach concern for 10,000 Raley’s pharmacy customers

Raley’s experienced a data breach affecting 10,000 pharmacy customers, the company announced Friday.
No address information, social security or credit card numbers, or driver’s license information was included in the breach, the company said.
A pharmacy laptop was stolen on Sept. 24 during a “security incident,” according to the company. While investigating the incident, the company said they determined that the laptop may have contained a file with customer data.
The data on the laptop included patients’ first and last names, gender, date of birth, medical conditions, health care plans and identification numbers, prescription drug records and Raley’s Pharmacy visit dates and locations.
Raley’s said that they cannot confirm that any of the data has actually been accessed or misused, but encouraged patients to check their health care plan statements for any unusual activity.
The company said it has now encrypted all pharmacy laptops to protect any data stored within them.
For more information, patients can contact Raley’s at 800-925-9989.
