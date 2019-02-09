News

What to expect from the second of four storms to sweep across Northern California

By Cassie Dickman

February 09, 2019 11:04 AM

Watch how the snow will hugely accumulate Friday through Sunday

If you haven’t already left, time’s running out for getting to the mountains. According to the National Weather Service, the best time for motorists to drive up the Sierra is before the evening as conditions will only get worse.
A winter weather system that will move across Northern California Saturday afternoon is the second in a line of four expected storms to hit the area within the week.

“We have several storm systems that could impact the area through next weekend,” said Idamis Del Valle, NWS meteorologist.

Saturday’s snow forecast

Saturday’s storm, which will last into Sunday, will be colder, pushing snow into the elevations lower than its Friday predecessor, Del Valle said. A winter storm warning is in effect for elevations above 2,500 feet until 4 a.m. Monday.

Except for some mountain showers, Del Valle said there will be a brief break Monday for most areas before another storm descends on the region Tuesday afternoon.

Snow levels above 3,000 feet will see 2 to 4 feet of snow during Saturday’s storm, Del Valle said. Areas above 2,500 feet, particularly in the foothills, will get 4 to 8 inches, with some locations possibly getting up to a foot or higher.

Road conditions

Drivers traveling through the mountains should expect periods of whiteout conditions, Del Valle said.



Valley precipitation

The valley will see about a half-inch of rain, with higher precipitation expected in the upper San Joaquin Valley near Stockton and Modesto, Del Valle said.

The Sacramento Valley, north of Marysville, will have a wind advisory this afternoon through Sunday morning, Del Valle. Wind gusts will be 20 to 30 mph, with some areas receiving gusts up to 45 mph.

The valley could also see some thunderstorms in the afternoon to early evening, with stronger storms possible north of Sacramento, the NWS said. These storms also have the potential for hail and an isolated funnel cloud.

