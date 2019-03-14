Police close downtown streets because of unidentified hazardous material

Sacramento police blocked off downtown streets Thursday night and evacuated downtown housing because of the discovery of hazardous material. Police said in a tweet at 7:05 p.m. that the material was unidentified.
The material was near the intersection of Sixth Street and and T Street, close to Southside Park. Roads were closed off and a helicopter was overhead. The police advised drivers to stay clear of the area.
Three residences in the surrounding area have been evacuated and others have been asked to shelter in place, department spokeswoman Officer Linda Matthew said.
Police received a call around 5 p.m., and responding officers thought the material may have been a device, but it has since been cleared by a robot, Matthew said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
An explosive ordinance disposal unit was called out and will be on scene until approximately 8 p.m., Matthew said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments