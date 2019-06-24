Power out along North Avenue in Del Paso Heights following fiery crash; driver flees

Firefighters and SMUD workers survey the scene of a crash on North Avenue in Del Paso Heights that downed a telephone pole Monday night. Power in the area remained out as of 8:30 p.m. MEGHAN BOBROWSKY mbobrowsky@sacbee.com

This is a developing story.

A segment of North Avenue in Del Paso Heights was blocked off Monday night, and the power was out, following a car crash that resulted in a fire and downed a telephone post.

A neighbor, Rocio Lopez, saw the crash happen around 6:40 p.m. She said a small sedan was speeding down North Avenue, a residential street, when it hit a series of speed bumps. It then hit a black pickup truck and spun around, crashing into a telephone post.

Lopez said the driver of the sedan immediately fled the scene on foot — leaving behind a baby inside the car. Someone was able to retrieve the baby before the car caught fire, she said.

Power remained out at 8:30 p.m., as firefighters doused the fire and SMUD workers repaired the utility pole.

Mark Villanueva was at a grocery store getting dinner for his family when he received a call that there was a crash in front of his house. His wife, Mia Villanueva, and granddaughter were in the house at the time, he said.

Mia Villanueva heard a loud noise and immediately took her granddaughter to the backyard, she said. After hearing a series of booms, they both climbed the fence and hurried down the street to a neighbor’s house.

She described being “petrified because all the embers were falling in the backyard and we have dry grass.”

Mark Villanueva hurried home to find his family safe, but he was mad.

“I was mad at first because I didn’t know if they were OK,” he said. Then, he said he was mad at the driver for speeding down a residential block. “There’s kids on this block constantly.”

The Villanuevas were allowed back into their home around 8:20 p.m. but were told power wouldn’t be on for several hours.

It’s unclear if the driver of the sedan has been located.