Sacramento LGBT Center to receive $750,000 towards new home from City Council

How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity Jo Michael of Equality California, who identifies as transgender and nonbinary, said identification that reflects their gender identity will allow transgender people to more fully participate in society. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jo Michael of Equality California, who identifies as transgender and nonbinary, said identification that reflects their gender identity will allow transgender people to more fully participate in society.

The Sacramento LGBT Center will get a big chunk of funding towards their next permanent home from the Sacramento City Council next week.

The City Council will approve a $750,000 down payment assistance grant for the center to move to a new location, having announced earlier in the year that they were moving out of their current location on L Street. They are currently using a temporary center on K Street.

Councilman Steve Hansen, who represents the city’s core, said that he was “excited to help” the center find a new permanent home, saying the center had “substantially outgrown its current home.”

“The permanence of a new home will allow the center to continue their current programs and house all its staff under one roof,” Hansen said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hansen cited specific actions taken by the center such as its programs for at risk youths, family support groups and hosting a Weight Watchers program.

“The LGBT community is still an under served community and it’s important that they can continue to provide health and wellness to Sacramento,” Hansen said.

The grant is expected to to be approved when the City Council reconvenes on Tuesday.