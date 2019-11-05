See photos of the funeral service and procession honoring Deputy Brian Ishmael

A law enforcement officer holds up a flag during the funeral service for deputy Brian Ishmael at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Daniel Kim
A law enforcement officer carries a cap holding the program to fallen officer’s Brian Ishmael’s funeral service at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Daniel Kim
Law enforcement officers line up to enter Bayside Church Adventure Campus for the funeral service for fallen El Dorado County sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael in Roseville, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Daniel Kim
Members of the law enforcement push the casket of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael next to his wife, Katie Kregoski Ishmael, and other family members at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Daniel Kim
The honor guard walks with the hearse for fallen El Dorado County SheriffÕs deputy Brian Ishmael during his funeral procession in downtown Placerville on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Well wishers honor fallen El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael during his funeral procession on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Placerville.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Family members give their last goodbyes for fallen El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael during a funeral procession on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Placerville.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Family members give their last goodbyes for fallen El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael during a funeral procession in downtown on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Placerville.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Tiffany McCoy, parent of a classmate of one of the children of fallen El Dorado Sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael, holds a flag at his funeral procession on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in downtown Placerville.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Well wishers come to honor fallen El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael during his funeral procession on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Placerville.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Retired Alameda County deputy sheriff Gael Filgate, of Pollock Pines, waves a flag as the hearse for fallen El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael moves through downtown Placerville during his funeral procession on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
A family member waves to the well wishers during a funeral procession for fallen El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Placerville.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Placerville residents honor fallen El Dorado County SheriffÕs deputy Brian Ishmael during his funeral procession on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in the cityÕs historic downtown.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
