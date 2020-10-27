Shasta County arson suspect arrested after Northern California wildfire chars 133 acres

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Redding man on suspicion of setting fire to a vehicle during a domestic dispute, igniting a blaze that scorched more than 100 acres and destroyed several structures, authorities said.

Cal Fire and sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a vehicle fire shortly after noon Sunday near Leopard Drive and Dersch Road east of Anderson. According to Cal Fire, 29-year-old Caleb Eckert is believed to have set the vehicle on fire during a dispute with another individual on the property.

Driven by strong winds, the Dersch Fire quickly spread to nearby vegetation and continued to grow rapidly, Cal Fire said. The fire charred 133 acres and destroyed a number of structures.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Eckert on suspicion of domestic violence. He was booked into Shasta County Jail, authorities said. Cal Fire said it will recommend additional arson-related charges to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

A short time later Sunday, Cal Fire officials in Shasta County responded to a report of a vegetation fire on Long Hay Flat Road east of Shingletown. The Bailey Fire, which burned 10 acres, was the result of five separate arson-caused fires, investigators said.

Authorities detained Daniel Timothy Sims, 36, of Shingletown, who was found in the area. Sims was arrested on suspicion of five counts of arson, five counts of arson during a state of emergency and resisting arrest, authorities said.