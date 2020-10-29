Officers deploy chemical agents to quell violence after a riot at Folsom State Prison

A barbed wire fence at Folsom State Prison. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Correctional officers at Folsom State Prison deployed chemical agents Thursday morning to stop a riot involving nearly two dozen inmates, authorities said.

Prison officials said about 20 inmates began fighting during program activities shortly after 9 a.m. in one of the facility’s medium-security housing units. Correctional officers quickly responded to the area where the fight occurred and gave multiple orders instructing the inmates to stop fighting, officials said. When the inmates failed to comply, officers used chemical agents to subdue them and quell the violence.

Five inmates were transported to a hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries suffered as a result of their participation in the brawl, officials said. No prison staffers were injured.

Officials said the prison’s Investigative Services Unit is investigating the incident and the Office of the Inspector General was notified.

Folsom State Prison is California’s second-oldest prison. The prison primarily houses minimum and medium general population inmates. The main yard has five buildings that house medium-security inmates.

