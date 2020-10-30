Off-duty Stockton police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after wrong-way driving

The California Highway Patrol arrested an off-duty Stockton police officer on suspicion of DUI after officers from his own agency stopped him for driving the wrong direction on the freeway, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said officers spotted a wrong-way driver at 12:42 a.m. Friday on Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road in north Stockton. Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver, 34-year-old Eduardo Silva, was an off-duty Stockton police officer, authorities said.

Officers suspected Silva of driving under the influence and detained him until CHP arrived to take over the investigation, police said. Highway Patrol officers placed Silva under arrest after determining he was driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

Silva was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The Stockton Police Department said Silva has been placed on administrative leave.