News ‘It’s a dream come true.’ See early release of bus driver Quinton Watts from prison February 05, 2021 08:00 AM

Watch as we spend the day with Quinton Watts after his early release from California State Prison-Solano in Vacaville on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A Colusa County judge took nine years off his sentence for the casino bus crash that killed 11 in 2008.