Kennedy high shool football player collapses, game canceled

Friday night’s spring football season opener between longtime Metro League rivals Kennedy High School and Johnson was canceled after a Kennedy player on the sideline collapsed during the second half on the Greenhaven campus.

A senior lineman went down and CPR was performed on him. He was taken to an ambulance by stretcher and hospitalized, Kennedy athletic director Dave Parsh confirmed to The Bee on Friday night. Parsh said he had no further details.

Coaches and players from both teams embraced while the student-athlete received medical attention. Some cried.

The Sacramento Unified School District released a statement late Friday that read, “Tonight, one of our student-athletes suffered an emergency at a football game between Hiram Johnson and Kennedy. We do not have further public information or comment we can provide at this time. Our thoughts are with the athlete, his family, and our Sac City Unified Community.”

This story will be updated.