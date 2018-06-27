Unemployment is below 4% in most California cities. See the rate in your town

California's unemployment rate is at a historic low: Just 4.2 percent of residents who want jobs can't find them.
The job market is particularly robust in the state's urban areas. Seventy-five of the state's 100 largest cities posted unemployment rates lower than 4 percent in May, according to the latest figures from the state Employment Development Department. By comparison, the statewide unemployment rate was 12.2 percent in May 2010.
This database lets you search the current and historic unemployment rates for every city and county in California. Just enter the name of an area to see the data.
The cities with the lowest unemployment rates are concentrated in the Bay Area. In Mountain View, for instance, just 1.7 percent of residents looking for jobs couldn't find them.
Comments