‘A part of my childhood is over.’ Take one last look as Toys ’R‘ Us closes doors

Today marked a very sad occasion for toy lovers all over the country as Toys ’R‘ Us officially closed its doors.

Most of the toy retailer's U.S. locations, including Arden Fair Mall, Elk Grove's Bond road store – which is set to become a Scandinavian Designs furniture location – and other local sites, ended the day by selling off the remaining inventory, shelves and pretty much everything that wasn't bolted down.

The company announced back in March that it would close all 800 of its U.S. stores, including 10 in Sacramento.

Twitter users all over the nation shared their sadness for the loss of the the place where kids once declared they didn't want to grow up.

My six-year-old self and adult self are both crying. This photo going around is so sad. #ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/ED45ee2PP6 — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 28, 2018

Oh my god. The painful and emotional hits just keep slamming in like rolling waves from the Atlantic. #ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/GGefRJoWVq — Ryan Spellman (@JustJettingThru) June 28, 2018

My coworker brought her daughter to @ToysRUs on the last day and OMG these pictures are priceless #ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/cbr2UBf32U — Andrea Huerto (@gellaaaay) June 28, 2018

A part of my childhood is over. Goodbye #ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/duVBPrR83H — Lucero (@luxdeneira) June 26, 2018

R.I.P. #ToysRUs, mine has 2 days left. Gonna miss this place.

I'll see ya around jeffery, it's been fun being a ToysRUs kid. pic.twitter.com/Rt7hErlADW — ZonicTHedgehog (@ZTHYouTube) June 29, 2018

Even Toys R Us itself tweeted a farewell.