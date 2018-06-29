This Palo Alto estate is listed for nearly $100 million by Sun Microsystems co-founder Scott McNealy

A Palo Alto mansion has gone on the market for $96.8 million. And it may have every amenity you could possibly think of.
Listed by billionaire Sun Microsystems co-founder Scott McNealy, the 32,000-square-foot home sits on 13.35 acres among the serene hills at 610 Los Trancos Road.
A Thomas Jakway designed estate has 20 rooms, 4.5 bedrooms, 7.5 baths and a 1-bedroom detached guest house. The main home was built in 2008.
There are four floors of amenities, including as social room for hosting large executive corporate retreats and other events, a pizza room, a poker room, a steam spa, sauna and massage tale, hidden "safe" room, disco/dance floor, full gym, pool and spa, indoor basketball and sports court, wine cellar, billiard room, media room, 110-yard practice golf area with two putting greens and what the real estate agent calls 'The pièce de résistance," a multi-purpose indoor ice rink/tennis court/pavilion with its own locker room.
"This property is an ideal spot to raise a family," Jack Ryan, CEO of REX Real Estate, said in an email. "The current owners raised four amazing sons, so the house is filled with good karma. It's location, proximity to neighbors (or lack thereof), and installed security equipment in and around the property make it an ideal escape for business people in the public eye.”
REX Real Estate is handling the listing.
Comments