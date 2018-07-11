Panda Express to hire thousands: Here’s when and where Sacramentans can apply

Love American Chinese food and in the market for a new job?
Panda Express is holding its second-annual Panda Career Hiring Event from July 18 to July 24. The company is looking to fill about 500 positions at all levels, including cooks and managers, in the Central and Northern California region and that includes 10 locations in the capital region, according to a news release.
“At Panda Express, we’re seeking candidates that are values-driven and team-oriented, as well as interested in growing, both personally and professionally," Xin Yan Pek, regional director of operations for Panda Express, said in a statement to The Bee. "An associate who possesses a positive attitude and is energized by problem solving and learning from their experiences can prove to be invaluable."
The hiring event is part of a larger effort to fill more than 4,000 positions at 400 locations nationwide.
Interested job seekers will need to schedule an interview on the Panda Express careers website. Locations and dates for the six restaurants holding local interviews are listed below, as written by the company's public relations team.
- Del Paso Boulevard at Interstate 5 – July 18
- Watt Avenue at Roseville Road, North Highlands – July 18
- Cosumnes River Boulevard at I-5 – July 19
- Madison Avenue at Hazel Road, Fair Oaks – July 20
- Missouri Flat and Forni roads, Placerville – July 21
- Foothills Boulevand & Main Street, Roseville – July 23
Note that these are the locations where interviews will be held, but positions are open for 10 of the region's restaurants.
Panda Express was founded in 1983 in Glendale, Calif., and operates more than 2,000 stores worldwide. It currently employs more than 35,000 people.
According to information provided by the company, Panda Express offers a full benefits package that includes health care, pay bonuses, stock and retirement options, scholarship opportunities and employee perks like discounts on mobile phones, theme parks and more.
"We offer an environment that harbors continuous learning, a healthy lifestyle and a people-first culture, and want to ensure that our Associates’ core values align nicely with that of the company’s," Pek said. "We encourage anyone who is looking for a pathway to success to join us at their local Panda Career Event.”
