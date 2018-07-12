Looking for fish? Sunh is moving back to Broadway

Sunh Fish Co. is returning to its roots.
The fish retailer’s new storefront will be located at 1309/1313 Broadway and replace the former Living Space Furniture store. Sunh Fish Co. started out at 13th and Broadway but moved to its current location at 1900 V St. in 2012.
Owner Nguyen Pham told the Sacramento Business Journal that the current site is poorly configured for his business and is also too large. Pham also said that he had received offers from the church located next door to the original company property, and that he wanted to help them expand.
An ad for the Broadway site posted by WRS Real Estate lists the buildings at around 10,000 square feet of retail space, down from V Street’s 15,000.
The move will happen in 2019, Pham told the Business Journal, after the holiday season is over.
