Here’s where the next Fleet Feet running store will open in the Sacramento region

Elk Grove runners, rejoice.

Fleet Feet, the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores in the country, plans to open a new outpost in Elk Grove come late fall.

Dusty and Staci Robinson, who already co-own Fleet Feet’s Sacramento and Davis locations and have a combined 25 years of athletic store experience, will own the store.

“The number one question we hear in Sacramento is ‘When are you opening a store in Elk Grove?’” the Robinsons said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to make that happen, and will ensure runners of all levels, abilities and ages have a locally-owned hub they can call home, with access to all of the gear, inspiration, and connection they might need.”

On July 13, the pair signed a lease for the storefront at 8238 Laguna Blvd., Suite 200, which has immediate access to running paths and substantial outdoor property perfect for fun runs, the release said.

A grand opening event, complete with prizes and product demonstrations, will inaugurate the store in late fall, Dusty Robinson said in the news release.

The store will feature all of Fleet Feet’s traditional services, including 3-D foot scanning technology, on-site shoe fitting, and Karhu, Fleet Feet’s in-house shoe brand, the news release said.

The store will share its exact opening date and more details about products on Facebook and Instagram.

Twenty-three Fleet Feet locations dot the state, including one in midtown Sacramento and one in downtown Davis, both owned by the Robinsons. Elsewhere in the Sacramento region, Fleet Feet has locations in Roseville and Folsom.

The 42-year-old company owns 176 locations nationwide, according to the news release.