Flowers Foods recalls Swiss Rolls due to possible salmonella contamination

Flowers Foods has voluntarily issued a recall alert for its Swiss Rolls snack cakes and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread because of a possible salmonella presence.
The salmonella was found in whey powder by the ingredient’s third-party manufacturer and supplier.
The Swiss Rolls are sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Walmart’s private brand Great Value and distributed nationwide, according to the company.
The old-fashioned bread is not distributed in California but is sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The “best by” date varies and there are multiple UPCs for the products, the company said. You can visit this link to see which dates and UPC codes are affected.
The Georgia-based company, which owns several brands, including Wonder, Nature’s Own and Tastykake, is urging consumers not to eat the products and to discard them immediately. Alternatively, the company says products may be returned to the store from which they were purchased for a full refund.
The company has also provided a website and phone number for its consumer relations center at 1-866-245-8921.
No illnesses have been reported.
