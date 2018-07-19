Shoki Ramen House 21st Street location closes after fire chars backside of restaurant

A fire just after midnight Thursday has forced the closure of a popular Sacramento restaurant near Broadway.
The fire caused extensive damage to Shoki Ramen House at 2530 21st St., after breaking through the back windows of the building, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Crews were able to knock down the flames within about five minutes, fire officials said, but were on scene for several hours afterward to put out hot spots and deal with lingering smoke in the building.
The cause of the fire in unknown and an investigation is ongoing, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
Management or staff of Shoki Ramen House were not immediately available for comment.
Shoki Ramen House, which has a second location on R Street, was opened in 2011 by chef Yasushi Ueyama.
