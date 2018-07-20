Tortilla company is expanding to Elk Grove – and bringing 250 jobs

A Bay Area-based tortilla company is expanding into Elk Grove and set to bring 250 jobs to the area.
Mi Rancho recently purchased the former Bimbo Bakeries property for $8.1 million in Elk Grove at 10115 Iron Rock Way and plans to invest an additional $25 million into the facility for upgrades and expansions, according to a press release from the city of Elk Grove.
The tortilla company, which is family owned and based out of San Leandro, is set to begin local operations in the next 90 days and says it will have the building fully retrofitted and occupied within 24 months, the press release said. Once the new Mi Rancho production location is full up and running it will employ 250 people.
Elk Grove is evaluating a monetary incentive package for Mi Rancho in exchange for accelerated project delivery and hiring and future expansion, along with bonus incentives for hiring Elk Grove residents, according to the press release. The Elk Grove City Council would need to approve the deal.
The company was recently issued a building permit using Elk Grove’s Permit Simplicity expediting program, which was piloted in 2015 and allows for businesses to secure a building permit in 24 hours for improvements to existing buildings using plans prepared by a designated, pre-qualified professional architect or engineer.
The Bimbo Bakeries operation closed in 2013. Another food company bought the property in 2015, but its plans to produce tortillas at the site did not materialize.
“We are excited to welcome Mi Rancho to our city,” said Economic Development Director Darrell Doan in the press release. “We worked with Mi Rancho for over a year to secure their commitment to Elk Grove, and their decision is proof that our value proposition as a business location is resonating with companies. We can’t say enough good things about the Berber family, and we look forward to a long partnership with them as they grow in Elk Grove.”
Mi Rancho was founded by the Berber family in 1939 as a family-run bakery and grocery store in Oakland, the press release said. The company, which specializes in tortillas and Mexican food products, has been owned and operated by three generations of the Berber family.
Manuel Berber, who is Mi Rancho’s current owner and president, says he works side by side with his wife and two sons, who will later take over the company.
“When we looked for possible locations for expansion, Elk Grove’s economic development team rolled out the red carpet for us,” said Berber in the release.” The city’s economic incentive programs, skilled labor force, and proximity to our San Leandro headquarters made the decision to expand out operations to Elk Grove.”
