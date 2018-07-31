Looking for work? This Sacramento job fair is geared toward recent college grads

Locals looking for a job are in luck — on Aug. 15, a Sacramento summer job fair is connecting potential employees with companies looking for talent to hire.
The event is hosted by HireLive, a firm that hosts job fairs all over the country. This fair is geared toward recent college graduates with experience in sales, retail, management and customer service.
“Our goal is to reach both passive and aggressive job seekers and show them what other opportunities are out there in the local Sacramento area,” said Lauren Baker, a spokeswoman for HireLive.
The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel on 100 Capitol Mall. About 10 companies are expected to attend, ranging from local businesses to Fortune 500 members. The final lineup of companies will be posted on HireLive’s website Aug. 10. The businesses are offering potential employees perks like flexible work schedules, full benefits and retirement, and the possibility for upward mobility.
Attendees are encouraged to bring 10-15 resumes and dress business-professional. At the career fair, they will be exposed to job opportunities in a range of fields, including sales, mortgage brokering, retail, financial planning and human resources. To make the most out of the job fair, Baker recommends that candidates visit all of the company tables at the event and keep an open mind.
“Our events in Sacramento are typically very strong,” Baker said. “This is an area with plenty of sales job seekers looking for employment opportunities.”
Registration is free. To sign up, visit HireLive’s website.
Comments