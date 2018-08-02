A third ‘Japanese dollar store’ to open in Sacramento. How shoppers can win freebies

Sacramento bargain hunters will soon have a new value store to shop for all kinds of products at low prices.
Daiso Japan is opening its third Sacramento-area store in the Delta Shores shopping center at 8176 Delta Shores Circle South. The company is celebrating with a grand opening Aug. 17 and 18.
The event begins at 10 a.m. each day and will feature goodie bags for the first 100 customers per day. A receipt is required to claim a goodie bag.
Additionally, raffle tickets will be given to customers all day Aug. 17 and until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, with a drawing at 5 p.m.
Raffles prizes include a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, an iPad Mini, a K-Cup Brewer, two $100 Visa gift cards and a $50 gas card, according to a press release. Winners will be announced at the time of the drawing as well as on the company’s website and social media sites.
Based in Hiroshima, Japan, Daiso — sometimes referred to as “the Japanese dollar store” — has more than 2,800 stores in Japan and more than 600 locations in other countries. The discount retailer’s prices begin at $1.50 and include items like housewares, stationery, beauty supplies, seasonal and everyday products, specialty food, novelties and kitchenware.
Daiso’s other Sacramento locations are in Natomas at 3541 North Freeway Blvd. and inside the Roseville Galleria.
Those interested in going to the new location’s grand opening can RSVP on the company’s Facebook page.
