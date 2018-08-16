Theme park in Rocklin quarry expected to begin ‘limited operations’ in September

After months of delays, the 5.5-acre theme park set in an old Rocklin quarry expects to open to the general public in early September.
Quarry Park Adventures was scheduled to open in June, then late July and then the end of August. Now, the city of Rocklin anticipates the park will begin “limited operations of park adventure elements” on Labor Day Weekend, spokesman Michael Young said.
The adventure park itself wrote in a news release Thursday that it’s targeting Sept. 1 as a “possible” opening date.
Quarry Park Adventures, which is being constructed in Big Gun Quarry, will feature zip lines, giant swings, free-fall jumps and boating, the park’s website said. The attractions will make use of the quarry walls, floor and rim, as well as a 2-acre lake and 60-foot waterfall.
“Construction is going well,” Young said, “with the builder currently conducting training on park elements with the park operator employees and fire department staff.”
In July, the Rocklin City Council approved the city’s request for an additional $1.15 million to build permanent restroom facilities and a food services structure in the park, Young said, bringing the project’s total budget to about $13 million. Young said Quarry Park Adventures will initially open with temporary restrooms and food trucks.
“At this point, it would be premature to estimate when construction of the permanent restrooms and food services will be complete,” he said. “Details still being worked through include challenges related to operating the park and building the additional facilities concurrently.”
In late August, inspectors with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration will visit the park to ensure safety standards are being met, the park said.
On Sept. 15, Quarry Park Adventures plans a special dedication with the city and Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce, the park said.
Comments