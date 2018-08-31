The earnest origins of Labor Day

In the past century, the holiday created to recognize the American worker has become a retail and travel opportunity. Over 40 percent of employers scheduled employees to work in past years to meet the demand.
Business & Real Estate

Labor Day: What’s open and what’s closed

By Hannah Holzer

hholzer@sacbee.com

August 31, 2018 04:29 PM

Monday, Sept. 3, is Labor Day, and most government agencies will be closed in observance of the holiday. Labor Day will also impact local transportation services.

Government/Education

The following are closed in observance of Labor Day:

  • Federal offices
  • States offices
  • Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo county offices
  • City offices
  • Federal courts
  • State courts
  • Post offices
  • Banks
  • Libraries in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties
  • Schools and colleges

There will be regular curbside trash pickup for all counties.

Transportation/Parking

  • Parking meters are not enforced
  • Regional Transit will operate on its Sunday/Holiday schedule
  • BART will operate on its Sunday schedule
  • Caltrain will operate on its Sunday schedule
  • Paratransit will operate on its normal schedule
  • South County Transit is not in service
  • Delta Breeze is not in service
  • e-tran is not in service
  • El Dorado County Transit is not in service
  • BlueGo will operate on its normal schedule
  • Lincoln Transit and Placer County Transit are not in service
  • Roseville and Placer commuter services are not in service
  • Yolobus will operate on its Sunday schedule for select routes
  • Unitrans will operate on its weekend schedule
  • Capitol Corridor will operate on its Weekend/Holiday schedule
  • Amtrak will be operating on its Holiday schedule
  • Tahoe Area Regional Transit operating on regular schedule

