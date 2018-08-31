Labor Day: What’s open and what’s closed

Monday, Sept. 3, is Labor Day, and most government agencies will be closed in observance of the holiday. Labor Day will also impact local transportation services.
Government/Education
The following are closed in observance of Labor Day:
- Federal offices
- States offices
- Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo county offices
- City offices
- Federal courts
- State courts
- Post offices
- Banks
- Libraries in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties
- Schools and colleges
There will be regular curbside trash pickup for all counties.
Transportation/Parking
- Parking meters are not enforced
- Regional Transit will operate on its Sunday/Holiday schedule
- BART will operate on its Sunday schedule
- Caltrain will operate on its Sunday schedule
- Paratransit will operate on its normal schedule
- South County Transit is not in service
- Delta Breeze is not in service
- e-tran is not in service
- El Dorado County Transit is not in service
- BlueGo will operate on its normal schedule
- Lincoln Transit and Placer County Transit are not in service
- Roseville and Placer commuter services are not in service
- Yolobus will operate on its Sunday schedule for select routes
- Unitrans will operate on its weekend schedule
- Capitol Corridor will operate on its Weekend/Holiday schedule
- Amtrak will be operating on its Holiday schedule
- Tahoe Area Regional Transit operating on regular schedule
