See where Californians are mostly likely to skip the commute and work from home

For more than a million California workers, home is where the office is.
The number of Californians working from home jumped by about 290,000, or 36 percent, from 2008 through 2017, according to new census figures.
A decade ago, about 4.8 percent of California workers stayed home. By 2017, that figure had risen to 6 percent, or nearly 1.1 million workers.
It is easier today to do many desk jobs from home via the internet, a fact that likely explains much of the increase.
The large counties with the highest rates of workers staying home are Marin, Placer and El Dorado counties. Roughly one in eight workers in Marin County stayed home. About 1 in 10 workers in Placer and El Dorado counties worked from home.
Kern, San Joaquin and Merced counties had the lowest rate of workers staying home among large counties, census figures show.
