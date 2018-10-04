More than 350 seasonal jobs up for grabs during JCPenney’s hiring event in Sacramento

JCPenney is prepping for the fast-approaching holidays by hiring thousands of seasonal employees, including more than 350 in Sacramento.
The retailer will host its National Hiring Day Oct. 16, holding in-person interviews and offering jobs to candidates from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day, according to a news release from the company.
JCPenney has locations at Arden Fair Mall, Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights and Westfield Galleria in Folsom.
Cashier, beauty consultant and other support and customer service roles are available, at all levels of skill and experience, the company says in its news release.
Seasonal associates get the same employee discount as full-timers, up to 25 percent, according to the news release.
It’s the Texas-based company’s second annual hiring day. JCPenney operates more than 1,100 stores nationwide, according to its website.
Comments