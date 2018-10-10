After 58 years in Sacramento, House of Fashion Bridal closes in November

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, the fabled Beverly House of Hollywood’s Golden Era and the showplace of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst is listed by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills, priced at $135 million.
Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.
At the city of Sacramento’s request, the California Legislature and Gov. Brown agreed in September 2018 to adjust a state law that imposes building height limits around the Capitol. Cresleigh Homes has proposed a residential high-rise for the site.
New Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs takes The Bee through the zoo and explains his goal of moving the zoo from William Land Park to a new, larger site in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1018.
Sacramento’s long-planned Hyatt Centric, at the 7th and L site of the old Hotel Marshall, is now under construction, with Mayor Darrell Steinberg describing it as a step toward the city becoming a destination spot.
It's coming to Sacramento, but what is 5G? In its simplest terms, it's the next generation of cellular networking. But 5G will have an impact on a lot more than just how quickly your phone downloads files or plays videos.
The appeal of the 1938 Colonial Revival former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman is apparent. The house has sold for the first time in 64 years for $6.45 million after being on the market for just three months.
John Papini with Uesugi Farms said that his bell pepper crops were severely damaged by the state Department of Boating and Waterways spraying an herbicide known as fluridone to kill nonnative invasive weeds in the Delta.
Phil Angelides shows how he takes his elevator from the main floor to the lobby of his home in McKinley Village in Sacramento on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2018. Three-story brownstones in Sacramento’s Crocker Village also include elevators as an option.
