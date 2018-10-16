YouTube down? Yes – and some users may still have issues

If you’re settling in for a Tuesday evening of funny clips, videos of people unboxing toys or some arcane British science show, you’ll likely want to switch to a good ol’ TV or find a book for the next couple of minutes.
YouTube, the massively popular website filled with billions of videos, has been suffering a serious outage since about 6:30 p.m. Pacific time. It was officially announced on Twitter through YouTube’s official channel, @TeamYouTube, at 6:43 p.m.
“Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”
On Twitter, the worldwide top trending hashtag at 7:50 p.m. was #YOUTUBEDOWN, indicating how far-reaching the inconvenience was for the internet.
Users of the site called The Sacramento Bee’s newsroom around 7 p.m. Pacific time to ask if the site was down. Reports online indicate the site’s issues are already resolved for some users.
As of 7:30 p.m., however, the YouTube social media accounts were still responding to users, saying they were actively working on the issue.
Some users have reported “Error 500” or “Error 503,” which are indications of a server error or a service that is unavailable, respectively. The company, which is owned by Google, which itself is owned by Mountain View-based Alphabet, has servers worldwide.
There are no other details on how long the site will be down for all users, or the reason for the outage.
Plenty of social media users around Sacramento took to places like Twitter to vent their frustration.
For those who may want to spend time refreshing their connection, here’s one way to do it: force refresh, which clears the site’s recent cache.
In Google Chrome, for example, users can hold their computer’s Ctrl button and click the reload icon. One could also hold Ctrl and F5 at the same time.
