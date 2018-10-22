Need a holiday job? Kohl’s is planning a hiring event at these 3 stores this weekend

WIth 64 shopping days left before Christmas, Kohl’s is ramping up for the holidays with hiring events later this week at two Sacramento-area stores and its Vacaville location.
The Kohl’s stores at 1013 Riley St. in Folsom, 10375 Fairway Drive in Roseville and 570 Orange Drive in Vacaville will offer interview opportunities this Friday and Saturday for seasonal associate positions, the department store chain announced.
All hired candidates qualify for an immediate 15 percent store discount, according to the announcement. Positions include stockroom operations, customer service and sales associates.
Holiday workers may be considered for full-time and part-time positions after the holiday rush ends, Kohl’s said in its announcement.
Interested candidates can stop by the three stores during their normal hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at each location.
