Hayward-based R. F. MacDonald Co. opens Sacramento office

A Hayward-based boiler and pump company announced Thursday it is opening its first office in Sacramento due to increased demand.
R. F. MacDonald Co, which was founded in 1956 and employs over 270 people, serves areas in California and Nevada and has been doing business in the Sacramento area since its founding, according to a press release issued by the company.
“Due to an increased demand for our commercial and industrial boiler and pump equipment and related services, we saw a need to establish an office in the area,” R.F. MacDonald’s general manager Andy Wade said in the release.
The company will be maintaining a parts inventory in the new office, at 1016 N. Market Blvd., and employing additional service technicians, boilermakers and sales personnel. The new office is expected to improve response times and customer satisfaction, according to the release.
Clients of the company include California State University, Chico, University of California, Davis, and Sacramento Valley Walnut Growers, LLC, according to the release.
R. F. MacDonald has provided more than 15,000 boilers over its 62 years in business, and offers offers the sale, service and maintenance of boilers, pumps, and related equipment, according to its website.
