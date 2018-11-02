Nearly 200 jobs coming to McClellan Park as food distributor announces new facility

Nearly 200 new jobs are coming to McClellan Park, as a major food company announced it will break ground on a $71.6 million distribution facility next year.
The announcement this week in a news release by US Foods, based in Rosemont, Ill., follows the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ approval Tuesday of an incentive package that offsets the company’s energy costs and impact fees by about $1 million.
The facility, expected to open around December 2020, is expected to hire about 160-180 employees in the first five years with an average weighted salary of $63,000, according to a report by the county Office of Economic Development to supervisors.
The 355,000-square-foot, LEED-certified distribution facility at 2130 Dean St. will hold thousands of food service products, US Foods’ news release said. It also will include a meat cutting facility and fleet maintenance operations.
The incentive package approved by supervisors included offsetting US Foods’ first-year SMUD bill by up to $250,000, and $700,000 in credits to offset traffic impact fees, according to the supervisors’ meeting agenda.
US Foods also received a $7 million California Competes tax credit in June, according to the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development website.
Barry Broome, president and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, in the news release called the move by US Foods “a big win for the entire region.”
“The new facility is projected to drive more than $59 million in direct and indirect economic impact from the job growth alone,” he said in the release.
US Foods Holding Corp. employs 25,000 people in more than 60 locations, according to its website, with annual revenue totaling $24 billion.
