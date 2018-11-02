Check out this ‘house of the future,’ with personal drone helicopter, on market for $12 million

A home in Los Angeles that is on the market for nearly $12 million is being advertised as a “house of the future.”
Among the home’s space-age features is a two-passenger drone mini helicopter that the new owner can actually fly to work, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, a website that writes about properties around the world.
The 8,000-square-foot house at 816 Glenmere Way in Brentwood is filled with futuristic innovation, the real estate site reported. It’s run on an off-grid system designed to release the homeowner from dependency on grid price increases and outages.
“Powered by solar panels and backed by two Tesla Powerwalls, the six-bedroom, eight-bath home features 28-foot retractable glass walls that blend the large open floor plan with the pool deck, spectacular views and the personal drone helicopter landing pad providing lots of space for outdoor dining and entertaining,” according to the website’s article.
Realtor.com reported in an Oct. 30, 2018, article that the midcentury exhibition house, known as “Starview,” was built by architect Jacob Tracht and considered the “house of the future. Rick Perkins of Perkins Development Group purchased the property in 2016 for $2,270,000, and transformed it into the “masterpiece of futuristic design” that it is today, realtor.com said.
“The Starview has always been a dream for me,” Perkins told realtor.com, which attended a launch party for the property. “I wanted to find a home with a steep history of forward thinking and reimagine it. My team and I were able to transform it into a show palace of luxury, decadence, and environmental responsibility.”
The listing for the home mentions “the enviable lower level, fit for an avid art collector, with its gallery-like design, includes a sizable gym with an infra-red sauna and provides room for a spacious theater. An underground car lift provides three secure parking spaces in a two-car garage.”
The estate’s views stretch from the Getty Center to downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific,” toptenrealestatedeals.com reported.
The listing agent is Billy Rose, founder and president of The Agency, Beverly Hills.
