Lowe’s closing 51 stores, including four in California

Home improvement chain Lowe’s announced Monday it is closing 51 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including four in California.
A list of the locations to be shuttered is available on the Lowe’s website, showing two in the Bay Area and two in Orange County: in San Jose and South San Francisco, and in Irvine and Aliso Viejo.
An accompanying news release describes the 51 locations, 20 of them in the U.S., as “underperforming.”
Lowe’s maintains more than 2,000 stores in North America.
The hardware store has five locations in Sacramento County: in Sacramento, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights and Folsom.
