Where’s your package? Amazon closes Sacramento center due to Camp Fire smoke

Hundreds of Amazon employees were sent home Saturday from a fulfillment center near the Sacramento International Airport, an Amazon spokeswoman confirmed, as poor air quality created by smoke from the Camp Fire posed a hazard across Northern California.

As of Monday morning, the warehouse and fulfillment center, which employs more than 2,000 people, had not yet reopened, Amazon spokeswoman Lauren Lynch said.

“We evacuated our building on Saturday because of air quality in the region,” Lynch said. “The safety of our employees is our primary priority. We encourage them to stay home with their families.”

Lynch said it was not immediately clear if local deliveries would be delayed, or if other California fulfillment centers may be affected by the ongoing closure. Despite the closure, Lynch said it would be difficult to pinpoint customer impact or its causes.

Multiple Sacramento employees at the center posted on social media suggesting delays were highly likely, and there have also been some reports of Sacramentans awaiting Amazon packages or receiving delay messages from Amazon via email.

Amazon customers are supposed to be warned, usually via text, email or other opt-in notifications, when package deliveries are delayed. Delays notifications are also delivered to customers when they order.

Several sample orders placed Monday morning with two-day shipping selected showed projected delivery dates of Thursday, an apparent one-day delay.

There is currently no estimate or timeline for reopening, Lynch said. “We’re actively monitoring and we will open the building when it’s safe and healthy to do so,” she said.

Lynch said the location at the Sacramento Airport was the only fulfillment center affected by the wildfires as of Monday morning. Amazon operates 17 fulfillment and warehousing centers in California.

An employee who did not work over the weekend told The Bee she received an email at 3:51 a.m. Monday that said her day shift was canceled.

Dewiece Sweitzer, who works in vendor returns, said workers at the fulfillment center had to leave around 3 p.m. Saturday.

“I heard the air quality in the building was horrible,” Sweitzer said.

Lynch would not speculate as to why air quality became so poor within the fulfillment center, while nearby Sacramento International Airport has not reported any evacuations or closures, but she said it was not due to any issue with the facility.

“There isn’t anything wrong with the building, it’s new,” Lynch said, adding that site leaders make the determination of whether to temporarily close a site.

Though the evacuation happened mid-shift, Lynch called efforts to clear workers of smoke conditions a proactive one, “based on a number of contributing factors.”

Lynch said it is customary for Amazon to pay its associates during site closures, and that their pay would not be impacted.

“When we evacuate buildings, we pay people for the whole shift,” Lynch said.

Sweitzer said it was not clear as of about 9:30 a.m. Monday whether she was being paid for that day’s canceled shift.

Sweitzer said workers at the fulfillment center are finding out on a shift-by-shift basis whether their day’s work has been canceled. Another employee said in a Facebook message she received a voicemail at 4 a.m. notifying her the building would be closed.

The location has more than 2,000 full-time employees, Lynch said.

A wave of smoke blowing south to Sacramento from Butte County, where the devastating, 113,000-acre Camp Fire decimated the town of Paradise, hit many Northern California cities hard over the weekend. Most outdoor events in the Sacramento area were canceled. The city on Sunday advised precautions regarding smoke conditions and announced it would be giving out N95 masks to residents.

According to Amazon’s website, the company has partnered with the American Red Cross to gather donations toward those affected by California’s wildfires.