Sacramento’s Schools Financial Credit Union to merge with California’s largest credit union

Schools Financial Credit Union of Sacramento is set to merge with the state’s largest credit union, the two companies announced Tuesday.

The merger with Santa Ana-based SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union will be completed before the end of 2019, pending approval by the Sacramento-based credit union’s membership and regulatory authorities, according to a joint press release.

Primarily serving school employees and their families, the combined membership of the institutions would top 1 million.

“By joining our two thriving credit unions and combining our resources, we are able to better serve our collective members — and those to come — in helping them build a secure financial future,” said Tim Marriott, chief executive of Schools Financial Credit Union, in a prepared statement.

The 86-year old Sacramento-based Schools Financial Credit Union has $1.9 billion in assets and 11 branches in the Sacramento area, according to a press release.

SchoolsFirst FCU, formed in 1934, has more than $15.2 billion in assets and 50 branches throughout Southern California, the press release stated. It is the largest credit union targeting the educational community in the country and the nation’s fifth-largest credit union overall.

After the merger, the Schools Financial Credit Union name will be dropped and the two financial institutions will operate under the SchoolsFirst FCU name and charter.





“(Members will) have access to a full range of highly competitive, low- to no-fee products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance — many designed specifically for the unique needs of school employees,” said Bill Cheney, president and CEO of SchoolsFirst.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, there were 5,436 federally insured credit unions with 115.4 million members, according to the National Credit Union Administration.