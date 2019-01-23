Safeway planned a supermarket in this community, then backed out. Now, it’s back in

In an ironic twist, Safeway supermarket chain officials confirmed Wednesday they plan to open a store in the Crocker Village neighborhood of Sacramento this March.

The store would anchor a retail district at the southern corner of the 72-acre housing and commercial village near Sutterville Road.

As of now, though, the Safeway will not include the 16-pump gas station that Safeway officials once insisted they needed in order to make a store viable at that site.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed the spring opening, first reported in the Sacramento Business Journal, but declined further comment, saying the company would provide more information later.

“We anticipate the grand opening of the new Safeway store in Crocker Village to take place in early March. More details to follow,” spokeswoman Wendy Gutshall wrote in an email to The Bee on Wednesday.

The supermarket has been the center of an onoing legal battle between the Crocker Village builder — Petrovich Development Company — and the city of Sacramento over the proposed gas station.





Petrovich requested a permit in 2015 to build a gas station at the site, telling the city Safeway would only sign a deal to locate there if it were allowed to include the station. The city rejected the request and Petrovich sued.

A Sacramento Superior Court judge last year invalidated the city’s refusal, saying the city council’s 2015 vote was tainted by prejudice against Petrovich. The judge ordered the city to revisit the Petrovich request, essentially to reconvene the permit hearing and vote again.

The city instead appealed that ruling in the California 3rd District appellate court. The case is pending. A second lawsuit by Petrovich against the city for damages is pending in Sacramento Superior Court.

Petrovich could not be reached for comment. Petrovich told the Business Journal the Safeway will be open 24 hours a day.

Andi Liebenbaum, president of the Sierra Curtis Neighborhood Association, which fought against the gas station, said she is delighted Safeway is coming in after all. She declined comment on the gas station legal fight.





“We think it’s great to have a supermarket in the neighborhood,” she said. “We’re looking forward to being helpful in Safeway’s success.”