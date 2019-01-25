Out in Nevada desert, this self-sustaining castle with 16-inch-thick walls is for sale at $900,000

A modern-day castle meets the Wild West out in the Nevada high desert, and the entire 40-acre complex can be yours for $900,000.
The property, which is self-sustainable and off the power grid, is out in the wilderness of Goldfield, NV., nine miles off Highway 267 in Esmeralda County, 187 miles from Las Vegas and 325 miles from Reno.
Hard Luck Castle is “an amazing opportunity to own one of the most unique properties in the the United States,” according to the listing.
Jake Rasmusen of Bishop Real Estate is the listing agent.
The main building, the castle, is four stories, contains 22 rooms and 8,000 square feet of living space. It was constructed from 2000 to 2012. The listing says its “superior engineering” is designed to last 400 to 500 years. It’s constructed in all steel, concrete, cinder block and glass materials with 16-inch walls.
There are two kitchens, three full baths, a full wood shop, wine cellar, theater and game room, a solarium encased in glass for stargazing, a large main entrance with an afternoon view deck and - why not? - two 1920s pipe organs.
Water is stored in a 4,000 container with a rain catchment system.
Hard Luck Castle has become a tourist attraction and a landmark in Esmeralda County, according to Rasmusen.
The castle is owned by Randy Johnson, a former builder and craftsman who lived in Southern California and Lake Tahoe, Rasmusen said in an email.
“He built the Castle following his dream to construct something of that magnitude under his own design,” he said. “He plans to fulfill other adventures after the sale.”
Away from the main house sits a 600-square-foot workshop and automotive shop. Tools and equipment come with the purchase.
Keeping with the Wild West theme, an original but remodeled miners cabin exists. It can sleep four and comes with a full kitchen.
The Hard Luck Castle is built on 40 acres of patented private land, the listing states, and includes “a productive but dormant gold mine” that closed at the start of World War II and never reopened.
With total privacy on Gold Mountain at a 6,000-foot elevation, the nearest shopping center is 10 miles away, the listing says. The property sits below the snow line.
“Esmeralda County is one of the most relaxed counties in the (United States) with NO building codes and few intrusive laws on private land,” the listing states.
The castle is solar and wind powered and, remarkably, there’s cell phone service available.
The seller will consider financing with a substantial down payment, the listing reads.
Rasmusen told The Sacramento Bee what a potential buyer might be:
- “A survivalist, who sees the castle as what it is: a sustainable fortress in the event of a catastrophic environmental or social event. This castle’s location, design, and amenities offer a ton of upside for whatever is ahead.”
- “A history buff, who recognizes the value of the land, mine, and architecture itself. It was designed by a history buff, and functions as a living museum of sorts.”
- “An artist (writer/musician/painter) who hopes to get away from the hustle of metropolitan life to work in sheer, undeniable solitude.”
- “A company/organization that desires an exclusive getaway location for corporate retreats, team building exercises, etc.”
- “An astronomist, who’ll have his/her fill of clear starry nights under the cool desert sky.”
