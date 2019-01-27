Want to work with Flo? Here’s your chance. Progressive to add 380 positions in Sacramento

Looking for a job working with everyone’s favorite insurance saleswoman, Flo? You’re in luck.
Ohio-based insurance company Progressive announced Thursday it plans to hire 10,000 people across the country, with 380 job openings in Sacramento.
Roughly 400 people are currently employed at the company’s Rancho Cordova location, the Sacramento Business Journal reported in 2018. Progressive also announced plans to add 350 work-from-home positions in Sacramento in Feb. 2018.
The company is looking to hire bilingual English-Spanish customer service representatives and sales representatives in Sacramento, according to a news release.
Progressive, the nation’s fifth-largest writer of property/casualty insurance, is widely known for its ads featuring “Flo,” a fictional company employee played by comedian and actress Stephanie Courtney.
The company’s Sacramento service center is the only one in California looking to add staff; Austin, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio, and Tampa, Fla., are among other sites that are expanding.
In a news release, Progressive cited a 50 percent revenue increase over the last three years as the reason for the hiring spree.
“This is the largest hiring forecast in Progressive’s history,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Lori Niederst in the release. “We are excited to add hardworking talent to our team who are interested in a career with Progressive.”
