Chico’s to close 250 stores, including Soma and White House Black Market locations

About 250 Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma stores will close over the next three years to improve their parent company’s profitability and focus on online sales, according to a release from Chico’s FAS.
It’s not known yet whether any of the company’s stores in this area will be among those being shuttered.
The three brands sell women’s clothing and intimate apparel. In a Jan. 11 press release, the company announced its “retail fleet optimization plan,” including its intentions to close the locations over a three-year period.
Chico’s FAS has about a dozen stores across the Sacramento region. Each of the three brands has locations in Roseville, Folsom and Sacramento.
Chico’s has an additional outlet in Folsom, and Chico’s and White House Black Market have locations in Vacaville. The brand also has retail locations in Stockton, Modesto and across the Bay Area.
The closures represent about 17.5 percent of the company’s 1,431 brick-and-mortar locations across the country.
Chico’s cited its stronger online presence - including partnerships with Amazon and QVC, and a focus on new technology and connecting with customers digitally - as one reason for the closures.
The closures will also increase the profit margins for the company, which saw falling sales last year. The president of the Chico’s brand stepped down in November after same-store sales fell over 10 percent in the third quarter.
