New Amador County Harrah’s casino to provide more than 400 full-time jobs

Harrah’s will be hiring for more than 400 full-time positions for a new casino set to open this spring in Amador County.
The 71,000 square-foot casino will contain 950 slot machines, 20 game tables, a sit-down restaurant and three fast-food destinations, according to a news release issued by Harrah’s.
Available positions will include table dealers, slot attendants, security detail, cooks, servers, bartenders, valets and various maintenance roles, according to Harrah’s.
Harrah’s said it will be hosting hiring events and offering dealer school at its Lodi recruitment office between February and April.
The casino is under construction on a 67.5-acre Buena Vista Rancheria Me-Wuk Indian reservation.
If you go
Dates of hiring events:
- Monday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 6 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, March 15 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Monday, March 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 27 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Monday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dates for dealer school:
The school runs for eight weeks from Feb. 18 to April 12, Mondays through Fridays with three different daily time slots offered. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where:
Harrah’s recruitment center is located at 2020 West Kettlemen Lane, Lodi.
The new casino is at 4650 Coal Mine Road in Buena Vista.
More information on the positions being offered can be found here.
