Stephen Curry unloaded this North Carolina home for $1.2 million

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has made another change to his home lineup, selling a home in Waxhaw, N.C. The sale price was $1.208 million, or $18,000 more than the asking price.
Earlier this year, the two-time league MVP sold his Northern California home in an off-market deal for $6.3 million.
Set on more than half an acre of grounds, the North Carolina property centers on a stone-finished European manor of 7,650 square feet. The three-story house, built in 2008, boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
A lower level is set up for entertaining and holds a wet bar, a billiards room and a media room. There’s also a wine cellar.
Two terrace balconies and various patios create additional living space outdoors. Landscaping, lawn and mature trees fill out the setting.
Curry bought the property about eight years ago for $1.275 million, records show. Over the last month, the median sale price for the area, based on 91 sales, was $390,000, according to Redfin.
The 30-year-old point guard has spent his entire 10-year career with the Warriors, winning three NBA titles with the team and making six all-star teams. This season, he is among the league leaders in multiple categories, including three-point field goal shooting.
Michaela Scurlock and Diane Agopian of Vision Group Realty were the listing agents. Rebecca Hunter of Allen Tate SouthPark represented the buyer.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments