Thrift Town, popularized by ‘Lady Bird’ cameo, closing 2 of 3 Sacramento stores

A popular chain of thrift shops, made famous with help from a “Lady Bird” cameo, is closing two of its three Sacramento-area locations, according to recent social media posts.
Thrift Town will soon close its store on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael and on Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento, as announced in Facebook posts and comments.
The Stockton Boulevard store’s banner on its Facebook page says it will close for good Feb. 23. The Carmichael store will shut its doors March 2.
The two closing stores are offering liquidation sales, with all items now 50 percent off and prices slashed further to 75 percent off during the final six days of business at each location.
“Today’s retail environment comes with many challenges and we are no longer able to sustain our family business with all of the increased costs,” Thrift Town wrote in a Facebook comment acknowledging the closures. “Please continue to support your local retailers as your support matters greatly.”
Those two spots will be replaced by Goodwill, as confirmed to the Sacramento Business Journal by the Goodwill Industries regional CEO Richard Abrusci.
The remaining Sacramento store, at 410 El Camino Ave., will continue to operate. Thrift Town also has two stores in the Bay Area, three in Texas and one in New Mexico, according to its website.
The El Camino store was featured in “Lady Bird,” in scenes in which the titular character goes shopping for dresses with her mom.
