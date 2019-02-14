Business & Real Estate

New Hobby Lobby store coming to former Citrus Heights Toys R Us location

By Vincent Moleski

February 14, 2019

A new Hobby Lobby craft store is coming to Citrus Heights at the site of an old Toys R Us in Citrus Heights.

Hobby Lobby representatives confirmed in an email to The Bee a lease was recently signed at 7800 Greenback Lane.

Although it had no exact date for the grand opening, Hobby Lobby said it was expecting the store to launch this fall.

Last week, Hobby Lobby announced in a news release it opened 54 stores in 2018 and it plans to open about 65 more this year. The company has over 840 stores across the country.

After filing for bankruptcy in September 2017, Toys R Us announced it would close all of its stores in March 2018, with 10 shutting down in the Sacramento area, according to previous reporting by the Bee.

