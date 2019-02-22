Looking for a job? Sacramento bosses want a ‘paradigm shift.’ Here’s what else employers want

What even is a paradigm shift anyway?

Whatever it is, Sacramento employers really want it. That’s what British job posting aggregator AdView found in an analysis of the most-used (over-used?) jargon terms in American help-wanted ads.

The phrase “paradigm shift” was nearly three times as likely to be used in job ads for California’s capital than it was elsewhere in America.

Sacramento isn’t the only city with some unimaginative hiring professionals.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Los Angeles might be home to the movie industry, but employers there are short on imagination. They used the term “all-rounder” nearly nine times as often as employers from other areas.

The Bay Area is really looking for “doers” (Oakland, 5.2 times the average) and the skill for “blue sky thinking” (San Francisco, a whopping 36.2 times more than the average). They must be hoping to “incentivise” people to move there (San Jose, 5.6 times the average).

“Incentivise” also is popular in Stockton (3.2 times the average).

Fresno employers consider being an “independent thinker” to be an important quality; they were 2.8 times as likely to use that term. But the real magic is happening in Bakersfield. At least, according to area employers, who are really keen (2.3 times as likely) on finding a “wizard.”

Looking for a fun workplace environment? San Diego job postings frequently use the words “Nerf guns,” while in Irvine “ping pong” is big with employers.

Southern California really loves “rockstars”; Chula Vista and Long Beach employers were at least three times as likely to seek that qualification from prospective job hunters.

Other terms that saw frequent use among American employers include “win-win,” “ground breaking,” “plan of action” and “touch base.”

A word of caution for people looking for work in Lexington, Kentucky, or Jacksonville, Florida: Employers there are really into “pain-points.” That particular turn of phrase was three times more common in Lexington and 1.4 times more common in Jacksonville.

You can search for the most common word in job posting in other areas, and also compare word usage between cities, by visiting https://adview.online/c/jargon-jobs/#/by-place/us-cities.