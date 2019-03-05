Business & Real Estate

Raley’s announces first round of tenants at upcoming South Land Park shopping center

By Michael McGough

March 05, 2019 12:44 PM

A rendering of the Raley’s store, anchoring a shopping complex at Freeport Boulevard and Wentworth Avenue planned for an early 2020 opening.
The new Raley’s store planned for South Land Park will anchor a shopping center known as The Park, with five other confirmed tenants Tuesday.

In addition to the supermarket, The Park at the corner of Freeport Boulevard and Wentworth Avenue will offer Orange Theory Fitness, Pet Food Express, Chase Bank, Supercuts and a restaurant called Camp 31, Raley’s announced in a news release.

Those five, plus additional tenants to be announced later, will fill out 44,000 square feet of space adjacent Raley’s, the release said.

The Park and the new Raley’s Market are set for a 2020 opening. It will include a full-service deli, sushi and bakery departments, the grocery chain announced.

Site work will begin by early April, if weather allows.

The existing Raley’s on Freeport will remain open during construction.

